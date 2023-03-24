BILLINGS, Mont. -- March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness month, a time for patients, family members, and supporters to share information and draw attention to the disease with an unknown cause, and no known cure.
Multiple Sclerosis or MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system causing pain, numbness, and spasms. According to the National MS Society, one million people in the US are diagnosed with MS.
Erika Duffy, Family Nurse Practitioner, Owner of Circle 7 Solutions Neurology said, "it's an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information from the brain to the rest of the body, we are certain of the cause however it is autoimmune and can be hereditary, but so far there hasn't been a lot of research on exactly what causes MS Your natural cells attack themselves so your cells are attacking your own body and that's what demyelinates the myelin sheath around the nerves disrupting the flow of information."
Duffy said new research shows a connection between vitamin d deficiency and MS. She added, "there has been some research on the importance of vitamin d, and what has been determined is that vitamin d is a protectant of myelin, so that allows the myelin to be protected. What has been found is that people living close to the equator that have high levels of vitamin d don't tend to get MS".
Duffy said anyone could be diagnosed with it, but it's most common in Caucasian women, in their twenties, of northern European descent. In Montana, Duffy said there has been an increase among Native American people diagnosed with more progressive types of the disease.
Thea Sickveland said she was diagnosed with MS when she was 19 years old. Three days after, she was unable to walk but gained her mobility back with the help of treatment.
She says her life has changed because of MS, but she makes the best of it anyway.
"It's hard, I don't drive anymore. I was fiercely independent and I'm not now, thank god for Uber. There are good days and bad days and I kind of have to calculate what's worth it to do. I love hiking, thankfully I'm still able to do that, but if i know I'm going on a strenuous hike, I'm going to pay for it." said Sickveland. She added it's all about picking and choosing What she’s able to do, when she’s able to do it.
Duffy said early diagnosis and treatment are key for patients to have a better quality of life.
