BILLINGS, Mont. -- March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness month, a time for patients, family members, and supporters to share information and draw attention to the disease with an unknown cause, and no known cure.

Multiple Sclerosis or MS is a disease that affects the central nervous system causing pain, numbness, and spasms. According to the National MS Society, one million people in the US are diagnosed with MS.

Erika Duffy, Family Nurse Practitioner, Owner of Circle 7 Solutions Neurology said, "it's an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information from the brain to the rest of the body, we are certain of the cause however it is autoimmune and can be hereditary, but so far there hasn't been a lot of research on exactly what causes MS Your natural cells attack themselves so your cells are attacking your own body and that's what demyelinates the myelin sheath around the nerves disrupting the flow of information."

Duffy said new research shows a connection between vitamin d deficiency and MS. She added, "there has been some research on the importance of vitamin d, and what has been determined is that vitamin d is a protectant of myelin, so that allows the myelin to be protected. What has been found is that people living close to the equator that have high levels of vitamin d don't tend to get MS".

Duffy said anyone could be diagnosed with it, but it's most common in Caucasian women, in their twenties, of northern European descent. In Montana, Duffy said there has been an increase among Native American people diagnosed with more progressive types of the disease.