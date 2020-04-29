Understanding herd immunity

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Medical experts including those in Montana are being very careful with the phrase "herd immunity." We reached out to RiverStone Health in Billings and media representatives there politely declined our request for an interview. They tell us it's much too early in the current pandemic to be discussing this subject. They stress we still do not know enough about COVID-19 and whether or not people who have had the virus can get the virus again. If that proves to be true, then herd immunity wouldn't apply to COVID-19, so we turned to Johns Hopkins to get a better sense of what herd immunity actually means.

The Bloomberg School of Public Health published an article on April 10th outlining what herd immunity is and asking if we can achieve it. The article explains when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection—or herd immunity to those who are not immune to the disease.

The article offers this example: if 80% of a population is immune to a virus, four out of every five people who encounter someone with the disease won't get sick and won't spread the disease any further. In this way, the spread of infectious diseases is kept under control. Depending how contagious an infection is, usually 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity.

The article explains there are two ways to achieve herd immunity: first, a large proportion of the population either gets infected or second, gets a protective vaccine.

Based on early estimates of this virus's infectiousness, we will likely need at least 70% of the population to be immune to have herd protection. In the worst case (for example, if we do not perform physical distancing or enact other measures to slow the spread of sars-cov-2), the virus can infect this many people in a matter of a few months. This would overwhelm our hospitals and lead to high death rates.

Johns Hopkins explains the most likely case is somewhere in the middle, where infection rates rise and fall over time. That's where we may relax social distancing measures when numbers of infections fall, and then re-implement these measures as numbers increase again.