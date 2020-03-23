BILLINGS, Mont. - Smaller businesses are struggling to keep their heads above water, with social distancing keeping residents from eating at their favorite restaurants. One local business came up with an idea to help in these trying times.

Underriner Motors has started a, 'local Support BINGO', program, so people can have fun while they order their food.

You can find a variety of bingo boards to choose from on Underriners web page. On each board there will be local restaurants, bakeries, or coffee shops to choose from.

Once you have ordered from five different places and get a 'BINGO' you can take a picture of your receipts and board and send that to Underriner Motors for a prize.

You could win up to $500 off a vehicle purchase, or up to $250 off any service.

Sasha Rife, Marketing Director for Underriner Motors came up with the idea, says she hopes this might help bring the community together.

Sasha says, "A lot of local businesses are struggling with this whole pandemic, Underriner has been around for 75 years, we're a local business too, and we get it, so we really just wanted to give back because so many businesses and individuals in our community have given back to us, definitely the current situation sparked that motivation".

Sashas efforts are not going unnoticed in the community.

Great Harvest is one of those businesses a part of the bingo program, owner of Great Harvest Bread Company, Bryan Layton, says he is excited about idea of local businesses looking out for one another.

Bryan says, "It's one of the great things about living in this community, it's small enough that everybody kind of knows everybody and knows what we're all going through and it's just a way for each one of us to support one another".

If you're interested in supporting your local restaurants head over to https://www.underrinermotors.com/support-local-bingo/ grab your board and start playing.