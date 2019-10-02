Unattended veterans ceremony in Laurel

LAUREL, Mont. -- The Yellowstone National Cemetery was the site of a ceremony, honoring the lives and military service of unattended veterans. The ceremony proceeds as a regular service would, with a color guard, volley and taps, 21 gun salute, and prayers.

Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts these services for unattended veterans every year. Cemetery Manager, Stephen McCollum, says the ceremony ensures that every veteran is laid to rest with full military honors.

"This is something that all national cemeteries do almost on a daily basis because they have forgotten or misplaced veterans who are found and placed in the national cemeteries. It's extremely important for us to make sure that every one of them is honored and as I said... that they don't die alone," says McCollum.

McCollum says he's grateful for people who came out to remember the eleven unattended veterans.