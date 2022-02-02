Volunteers filled Yellowstone National Cemetery today to honor fallen veterans that never got military honors.

They all stood out in the two-degree weather to honor fallen veterans. Five soldiers were honored, that never got recognition for their service. Staff at the cemetery said unaccompanied veterans are common, which means their family members could not be found, and there was never a ceremony to honor them after they died. One volunteer said she's a veteran herself, and her own father is buried at this cemetery, after he served in World War 2. He was at Pearl Harbor the day Japanese planes bombed the area, and that's a big reason why she showed up to this event.

"It's important because even if they are veterans that don't have any family, they are still veterans that served this country, and it important that I show up here to honor them," said Veteran, Sue Gillespie.

According to the US Census Bureau, the majority of vets in Montana served in the Vietnam war, where 60 thousand us troops were killed.