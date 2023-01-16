UPDATED 3:47PM

MISSOULA, MT - UMPD and local law enforcement have completed their search of campus facilities and report the search did not uncover any evidence of pipe bombs on the campus.

No devices were found at any of the sites listed in the initial email threat sent to a University employee this morning either.

UMPD will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus in the meantime.

All scheduled events, including classes and regular business, will proceed as normal for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th.

MISSOULA, MT - The University of Montana is warning the community that a bomb threat was made against the school.

A university employee received an email advising the campus that "pipe bombs" had been placed on campus, as well as a number of Federal field offices in Billings, Helena, and Missoula.

The FBI is now investigating the message, which has indications of being a hoax, according the University.

Out of caution UMPD and local law enforcement are searching buildings with officers and K-9 units on campus through the day.

The University does not anticipate a disruption to operations unless the searches uncover new information. They say they will keep the University community updated if anything changes.

People on campus are asked to be aware of their surroundings and notify UMPD at (406)-243-4000 if they see suspicious activity, or something that could be an incendiary device.

NonStop Local has reached out to the FBI for additional information as the incident is being investigated.