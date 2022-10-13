BILLINGS, Mont. - Ukranian sisters Viktoria and Svitlana Kavva, and Viktoria's son Mark, are in Billing because of the war in Ukraine. Both are grateful for everyone who has helped them.

Viktoria and Svitlana Kavva are from Kherson, Ukraine. Viktoria said she was working on a cruise ship when Russia invaded. Her eight-year-old son Mark, sister Svitlana and other family members were in Ukraine where Viktoria couldn't get to them.

"It's so difficult to talk because, since February, our lives have changed forever," Viktoria said.

"When you work on the ship, you don't know what to do," she continued. "Where is your family? What is your next step?"

Svitlana described what things were like in Kherson (Viktoria Kavva translated):

"The food is gone," Svitlana said. "Shops was empty. After a while, they start to bring the food back. Price becomes so huge."

"They don't have water, food, medical help/support," Viktoria said.

"My sister say, when happens this I was on the ship," she continued. "She say just to buy water, to drink water and for cooking usually we buy, they stand in line for hours."

Svitlana and Mark also had to go to a bunker for safety.

"They stay around two weeks in the bunker," Viktoria said. "It's very cold."

"They afraid to stay in Kherson," she said. "It very difficult, whole situation. In Kherson, Mark stop to speak. He afraid. Always bomb, attack continuously."

"In April, my sister take decision to leave Kherson," she said. "I was still on the ship. I couldn't go because the city was closed. And I asked what I need to do. They say, 'Stay and work. We try to move them from Kherson. Anyway, you couldn't go.'"

After a few attempts, Svitlana and Mark were able to get on a bus out of the country.

Svitlana said the journey came with risks:

"When they almost reach the Ukraine, in front of them and near the bus was broken a bomb," Viktoria explained. "When she told me this story, I couldn't sleep. My life. I don't know how to live without them."

Viktoria, Svitlana and Mark were able to meet in Spain and then, move to Billings.

Viktoria said the things she wanted most were peace and a chance for her son to attend school.

Mark is enrolled in second grade in Billings. He didn't speak English when he came to Montana. In spite of that, Viktoria said he's thriving and has many friends.

"He's so happy child," she said. "He's so happy to be here. I never hear so many great things about my son like here. I'm very proud of this because I was worried maybe he couldn't speak. Because he couldn't speak English. He knows some words, but when he came, he couldn't speak. But, he found a way. He's learning English. He has a lot of friends."

Viktoria and Svitlana both said they were so grateful for everyone who has helped them.

Viktoria also said sponsors are needed for people leaving Ukraine. She said you can email her for more information at viktoriyakavva@gmail.com.