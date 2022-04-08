BILLINGS, Mont. - A Ukrainian women from Sumy is now in Billings after escaping the war in Ukraine.

Billings woman Yuliya Johnson translated for her mother Marina Petrusenko because Marina speaks Ukrainian.

Marina said she enjoys the peaceful Montana sky. She also enjoys how friendly everyone has been.

"She said, 'people are just amazing here,'" Yuliya said.

We first brought you the story when Marina was still in Sumy, along with Yuliya's father.

When she left Sumy, Marina said she didn't have water or heat. And there was a lot of devastation.

Yuliya said:

"She needs to go and walk the dog every day. So, what she saw, she saw a lot of dead bodies. She saw one boy. He was 19 years old. He was, like, staring at sky, and like, nobody covered him. And she saw some jackets next to him and she covered his face. She said, 'I know he's from enemy army, but I am mother. And it could be my son.'"

When Marina was able to leave Sumy, Yuliya flew to Slovakia to help her. We spoke with Marina and Yuliya over Zoom.

Marina told us she was only able to bring her dog, documents and a few clothes with her. It took a while and a lot of paperwork before Marina, Yuliya and Marina's dog Savva made it safely to Montana.

Marina and Yuliya continue to stay in touch with friends and family in Ukraine. Yuliya said friends told them some parents are writing important family information on themselves in case some happens:

"And now, even like, parents of small kids, they write phone number and name of kid and date of birth on back with pen in case they die or kids get lost or something. At least people have some information about those kids."

Marina said she receives a lot of bad news:

"Another of her student died, very young. He was fighting in little city in Sumy region. She hear all the time about somebody who she knows. Or who was studying at her university who was killed. And she knew another neighbor. It wasn't her neighbor. It was a neighbor of my friend. He went to the forest. And Russian troops put mines all over forest because they don't want people escape there and try to hide there, like behind the trees and everything. A mine explode and he died there."

Marina said Russian troops also put mines on the fields used for agriculture.

"They put mines all over the fields," Yuliya said while translating for Marina.

Marina said she'll probably be in Billings until things calm down in Ukraine. She is a counselor. She's continuing to provide telehealth service to her patients.

Yuliya said her father is helping with the resistance effort in Ukraine.