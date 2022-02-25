BILLINGS, Mont. - A young Ukrainian man living in Montana is watching helplessly as his family waits to evacuate from a city near Kyiv.

Russia is invading Ukraine on multiple fronts, and I spoke with 19-year-old Andrii Mykhailiuk who was born and raised in Ukraine.

Although he is currently staying with a host family in Montana, his parents and his siblings are still in Ukraine here is what he has to say.

“Right now my family is in my town.. they're waiting for a time when they can leave,” Mykhailiuk said.

“Two days ago it was 9 or 10 pm, I woke up because I saw a message on Telegram saying Kyiv had been bombed. I thought it was fake because I thought there would be peace in Ukraine but after people started sending videos from there - how at 5 in the morning planes started bombing Kyiv and 13 other towns in Ukraine. It wasn't like military bases or places where there are army it was just places that people live and streets.”

“Roads right now are full because everyone is trying to leave Ukraine. My family lives close to Kyiv in a town called this town called Pereiaslov it is like 40 minutes away from Kyiv.”

“All stores - grocery stores, banks are still working - they're trying to keep working because they know if they don't work it will destroy normal people. our government is trying to protect these places.”

“My family right now are ready to go anywhere. they have suitcases with clothes and shoes and food. they're planning to go to Poland.”

“I can only hope and pray for Peace. I ask you to pray for Ukraine if you have an opportunity to go support Ukraine in any way - thank you so much and please do it. if not, pray for Ukraine. It's the most powerful thing your people can do right now.”

Andrii did speak with his family shortly before our interview and tears streamed from his eyes as hoped to see them again soon.