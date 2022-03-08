As a war rages on the other side of the world – Montanans are feeling the effects of the conflict in their wallets. Farmers and ranchers who are already dealing with inflation and drought – are now facing yet another struggle – with dwindling supply and increasing demand.

In order to keep their operation running – farmers need a variety of resources like fuel – steel – and hay. Recently – farmers and suppliers have seen the costs for all of these types of materials increase dramatically.

Mike Hammond, Farmer and Rancher said, “Well fertilizer is about three times what it was. It's just outrageous, it doubled about two and a half times.... machinery prices are way up...all of machinery it's just outrageous...you can spend a million bucks on a combine that used to cost 150 thousand not too long ago.”

Another major concern – is how farmers will be able to feed their animals – as Russia and Ukraine are some of the largest grain and barley suppliers in the world. Clint spencer – manager of the Shipton's in downtown billings – says farmers are having to make tough decisions. Many farmers have already had to take these drastic measures in order to survive.

Hammond also mentioned he sold nearly 100 cows last fall, “hay is short. Instead of buying 250-dollar hay that we were selling for 85 to a hundred a year ago – we just got rid of those cows.”

While the war continues and more countries put sanctions on Russia – Spencer says the costs of goods he’s selling in the store continue to go up – and the cost has to be passed on to the buyer. He said, “almost every shipment we get in we have a different change in price in the respect that we can't lock down the price because the fuel price is going up because shipping is going.”