UHC opens Yellowstone County COVID-19 Donation Center at Metrapark

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Unified Health Command has officially opened the Yellowstone County COVID-19 Donation Center in the Sandstone Building at Metrapark.

As a result of COVID-19, the healthcare industry is seeing a shortage of personal protective equipment. To help combat the lack of equipment, the UHC has set up the Yellowstone County Donation Center and is asking anyone with extra ppe to donate.

The donation center's top priority is to help relieve the shortage of ppe among healthcare providers. The center is currently in need of N95 respirators, surgical masks, Tyvek overalls and hoods, face shields, goggles, disinfectants and isolation gowns. If possible the center is asking that donaters bring the items in their original boxes, or in a well organized box, labeled with the name and number of each item.

Instructions for cash donations will provided at a later date. The center is currently open during limited hours and ask that you call ahead to schedule a drop off. Their number is 406-208-8154.

In addition to medical supply donations, the Unified Healthcare Command is also looking for healthcare volunteers. Anyone with expertise in the healthcare field that would like to donate their time is encouraged to call 406-272-8511 or visit www.youcanvolunteer.org.