You may see an Uber every where you look -- but the company says it lost nearly two billion dollars last year.

The ride-sharing service released its select financial results for 2018 Friday.

The $1.8 billion loss it reported is actually better than the company did in 2017.

That's when it reported $2.2 billion in losses.

2018 was not all bad for Uber.

The company says its revenue hit three billion dollars in the final three months of the year.

That's 25% higher than the same period a year ago.