Uber now offering helicopter flights in New York

Uber is taking to the air in New York City.

Starting Thursday, users will be able to book helicopter flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport through their app.

The flights will shuttle users between JFK and lower Manhattan for 200 to 255 dollars per trip.

Passengers can bring along a small suitcase and have to watch a safety video before takeoff, similar to that on an airplane.

While it's not cheap, Uber says it is a good deal for people who are crunched for time.

the chopper flight takes about 8 minutes.

The flights are operated by Heliflite Shares, a licensed company, and Uber's prices roughly compare to those of competitors offering helicopter rides to JFK.