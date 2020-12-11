BILLINGS, Mont. - U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, made a stop at Billings Clinic Friday to meet with local health care leaders.

Some of the topics discussed included the latest surge of COVID-19 cases, testing capacity throughout the state of Montana and the latest updates on the vaccine.

Adams says the Pfizer vaccine is expected to reach health care workers by this time next week, while our most vulnerable in assisted living and nursing homes should be getting the vaccine by mid to late Jan.

He says the vaccine is our ultimate tool in getting through the pandemic, and right now, we should focus on the three Cs: concern, caution and confidence, as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel and head into 2021.

"We would have been ecstatic if the vaccine was 70% effective. These vaccines are 95% effective," Adams said. "We can truly end this pandemic, end it and get back to normal, if people get vaccinated, and that is unlike most other vaccines that we have out there currently to have that kind of an efficacy rate."

Adams also said a typical human trial for a vaccine would have 5,000 to 6,000 people. The COVID-19 vaccine trials had 30,000 to 60,000. So, Adams says, statistically, we know more about the safety of the COVID vaccine than any other vaccine in history.