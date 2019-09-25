U.S. Senator Tester addresses farmer mental health crisis

BILLINGS, Mont. -- On September 25, 2019, U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced new legislation addressing the lack of mental health and stress management resources for farmers in rural areas. Senator Tester is calling the bill the Seeding Rural Resiliency Act. If the bill is passed, all USDA farm-facing employees will be able to access voluntary training. The training would consist of ways to detect stress and deescalate tension with farmers, especially during harsh weather or economic downturn.

"The reality is -- farmers and ranchers are not the type to sit around and talk about their feelings," says Senator Tester, "they don't let anything keeping them from finishing the job. It's not unheard of to have a farmer finish a days work with a broken limb because they know if they won't do it, it simply won't get done."

Tester says reports of farmer suicide are increasing, and physical isolation, lack of health insurance, shortage of mental health professionals, and the stigma around the need for mental health care are all contributors. In fact, the Center for Disease Control says the suicide rate for rural America is 45% greater than in urban areas, and Montana has the highest suicide rate in the nation.

"We have to tackle the challenges facing family farmers head on and the bill that I'm announcing today is called the Seeding Rural Resiliency Act and it aims to do exactly that. First this bill requires the Department of Agriculture to expand a pilot program that provides voluntary training to all farm facing USDA employees. This training will focus on stress detection and suicide prevention and it will help the folks that work with farmers every day to deescalate tensions, especially when bad news is delivered and connect producers with available resources that are out there," says Tester.

We talked to our own Northern Ag Network's Taylor Brown about what he thinks about farmers' mental health care. He says we may need more than just additional resources.

"It's more complicated than just providing funding or providing professionals. It takes more than that. It takes an ongoing effort to continue to make people access the help. So we are faced with the issue of 'yeah we'd like to do more', but we can't do more until people step forward. So what we do is we encourage people to look at your neighbor, look at your friend, look at your family members. If somebody needs help, urge them to get engaged, urge them to do something because there are tools out there -- even as limited as they are today -- there are tools out there, and thanks to this effort there will be more tools."