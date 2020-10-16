GREAT FALLS, Mont. - U.S. Senator Steve Daines met with U.S. Fish and Wildlife members and constituents Friday to discuss grizzly bear management across the state.

Daines is fighting to delist, or remove, federal grizzly bear protections in the greater Yellowstone region. He argues the grizzly bear population has fully recovered and the conservation of the species should be returned to the state.

"As we await final delisting, we must do all that we can to ensure public safety, to stop the risks to human life, and to prevent further livestock depravation that is devastating Montana agriculture," Daines said.

Grizzly bears were put under the Federal Endangered Species Act in 1975.