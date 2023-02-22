GREAT FALLS, MT- U.S. Senator Jon Tester has announced he will run for reelection.

Via email the Senator said:

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.”

This will be the Senators 4th run, Tester was first elected in 2006.

Tester, chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and has been a key figure and moving forward legislation that expanded health care services members exposed to toxic smoke at military bases.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee sent a statement in a release from the organization:

“The Tester-Biden agenda has given Montanans rising crime, higher taxes, and an open southern border that is flooding communities with deadly fentanyl. Montanans are going to send Joe Biden’s favorite Senator packing in 2024,” NRSC spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said.