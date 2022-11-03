BILLINGS, Mont. --The us military Is experiencing enlistment shortages throughout the US.

Service branches like the Army, Air Force, Marines, National and Coast Guard are struggling to hit their enlistment goals.

Now many are looking at how younger generations fit into the solution.

According to The Associated Press the enlistment crisis isn’t happening because gen z isn’t signing up to serve. Its because they have too many disqualifying factors under the current regulations, like drug use, tattoos, and mental health issues.

The AP also says, the air force will only have about 10 percent of their recruitment goal met in the new fiscal year.

Technical Sargent Jordan Mitchell of the air force says, the air force barely made their enlistment goal of over 26,000 people last fiscal year.

This if continues, Sergeant Jordan says it could be detrimental to our nation’s military in the long run.

“Overall, right now, there is only seventy percent of the population that's actually eligible for military service of that seventy -- only 30 percent can only meet standards. So, when we equate that down there's only a couple of hundred people out there that could potentially be in the military and that even want to be." Says Technical Sargent Mitchell

Sargent Mitchell says gen z’ers don't seem to have the same fervor for patriotism as previous generations.

Because of this, he says it is becoming more difficult to appeal to their demographic.

The AP also says, the army fell 15,000 recruitments shorts last fiscal year.

Command Sargent Major of the Montana Army National Guard, Matthew Pettis says, qualifying regulations have been a challenge in the past and recent covid restrictions made it even harder.

However, Major Pettis says, policies and restrictions changed in 2021 to allow more people the opportunity to serve in the military.

"As far as enlisting people in, which it's taken the branches a little bit of time to get use to those changes to process people in a different. It's just taken time to get use to and I think that now that those policies and procedures have been in place since roughly December. I think components and branches are getting used to it and overcoming those challenges."

Major Pettis says, regulations around tattoos and certain mental health conditions like ADHD have loosened up quite a lot.