U.S. Marines collecting donated toys for children in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS, Mont. -- U.S. Marines are stationed all around Billings collecting toys. The toy drive is a part of a national organization run by the United States Marine Corps: Toys for Tots.

"It gives us a chance to give back to the community locally, and also provide that Christmas that maybe the less fortunate might not be able to have," says U.S. Marine Thomas Roeder.

Roeder is stationed just outside of MetraPark where community members are bringing toys and cash donations.

"We've received tremendous support from the community," continues Roeder, "we got a couple pick-up sites and typically it's a constant flow of toys... people come with car loads, some people come with what they can donate its all appreciated."

Toys are being collected on December 6th for Spirit of Giving and throughout the weekend. The toys will be given out to children in Yellowstone County from December 10th to the 14th.

"It feels great just being here for a day. I honestly love it. I love seeing the kids faces when we do our toy give out and it's just super rewarding and I'm glad we're able to help this community," he says.

Last year, over 75 thousand toys collected in Billings were distributed to nearly 5,000 children.