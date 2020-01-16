2020 U.S. Census count is underway

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Once every ten years, the U.S. Census Bureau takes record of every person in the United States. In 2020, a second Congressional seat for Montana is on the line.

Kristin keck who is the Area Census Office Manager for Montana stresses the importance of getting a complete and accurate count of Montana's population. Keck says more than $675 billion dollars of federal funding is distributed annually to all 50 states. The distribution of those funds depends on the state population collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Keck says Census employees will contact you at your door, online, by phone, or by mail. Before that, every employee must go through a thorough background check.

"When they come to your door they will have a federal badge," says Keck, "It will have their name and it will also have their picture. That picture should match who they are. And they'll be dressed just like you and I. They'll be coming to your door during the time that you're home, so it might be on the weekends. It might be at night. But they look just like you and I."

Montana's Census Bureau is also planning to hire more than 3,000 people in the next 60 days. If you are interested in applying, you can find that information here: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/how-to-apply.html.

The list of 10 questions a census worker will ask can also be found here: https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html