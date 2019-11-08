HELENA, Mont. – Beginning December 1, the U.S. Census Bureau will increase Census field workers’ pay rates across the country. In Montana, the wages will increase to a starting rate of $17 per hour for enumerators and $19.50 for those working in Cascade, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone Counties.

The U.S. Census Bureau aims to hire thousands of Montanans by early next year to ensure every person in the state is counted during the 2020 Census. Montana receives an estimated $2 billion in federal funds each year based on the reported Census. For every Montana resident counted, a census study estimates the state will receive $20,000 over the decade for things like highway planning, medical assistance, educational programs, and infrastructure.

With the wage increase beginning December 1, job seekers are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. With the expected volume of incoming applications, candidates who have not submitted their paperwork before the new year may not be hired in time to support spring 2020 field operations.

Temporary Census jobs in Montana offer flexible hours, paid training, weekly paychecks and mileage reimbursement for personal vehicles.

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry is encouraging Montanans to visit their local Job Service Montana office for more information on the application process and all future 2020 Census job openings. State employment specialists can assist job seekers looking to fill temporary and permanent positions. Interested applicants should also look for Census hiring events in their communities.

Montanans interested in applying may also do so online at 2020Census.gov/Jobs or through the MONTANAWORKS.GOV website. Applicants are encouraged to call the Census Toll Free Job Hotline at 855-562-2020 and press option 3 to speak to someone to check the status of their application. Learn more about how Montana is preparing for the Census at CENSUS.MT.GOV.