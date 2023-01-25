News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS – U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich today announced that the Department of Justice has awarded $606,296 to the state of Montana to fund agencies and organizations that support youth and their families.

The grant, administered by the Montana Board of Crime Control, is from the Fiscal Year 2022 Title II Formula Grants Program, from the Office of Justice Programs’ Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention. This grant is for Year 2 of the three-year program in Montana.

“The efforts of the United States Department of Justice necessarily seek to hold people accountable for their criminal conduct. But our work must also be proactive, rather than reactive, to help prevent those who are at risk of falling into our criminal justice system. These grants – and the organizations they will support – are an important part of our prevention efforts,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

The purpose of the project is to support the needs of youth ages 0 to 17 and their families through evidence-based or promising programs or practices. Many of these youth are at significant risk for delinquency, are currently involved in the juvenile justice system or are at risk of suspension or expulsion. The Youth Justice Council, Montana’s state advisory group, has chosen to prioritize delinquency programs, mentoring, counseling and training programs; school programs; diversion; and Native American Tribe programs.

Montana anticipates funding four Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, two Boys and Girls Clubs, CASA Missoula, YWCA Missoula, Friendship House of Christian Service, the Center for Restorative Youth Justice, Bitterroot Ecological Awareness Resources and Chippewa Cree Tribal Court. The service areas will include Yellowstone, Hill, Silver Bow, Gallatin, Park, Missoula, Flathead and Ravalli counties. The Chippewa Cree Tribal Court will serve youth on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. Some youth in Arlee, on the Flathead Indian Reservation, will be served by YWCA Missoula.