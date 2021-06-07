CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the U.S. and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half-staff statewide on June 11, in honor and memory of wildland firefighter and Cody resident Tim Hart.

A smokejumper from the West Yellowstone Smokejumper base in Montana, Hart passed away June 2 from injuries sustained while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hildago County, New Mexico.

Governor Gordon issued the following statement:

Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family. We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur. The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live. Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country.