Tyson Foods recalls 39-thousand pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken breast patties

You may want to check your freezer for an item being recalled.

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39-thousand pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken breast patties with rib meat.

The recalled product is sold in 26-ounce resealable plastic bags.

According to the USDA, the chicken patties may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."

However, the agency didn't offer any additional details about the issue.

The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide, and has a "use by date" of January 31st, 2020.

The USDA's food safety and inspection service says the problem was discovered after consumers complained.

consumers are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.