BILLINGS, MT - Billings police officers are investigating an overnight shooting.

On Saturday morning Sgt. Peterson identified the victims as a 37-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female.

The shooting happened during a disturbance near the 1400 block of 1st Ave N.

Sgt. Peterson says the injuries were non-life threatening and they were transported to a local hospital.

No information about the shooter was provided.