News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Two Wolf Point residents suspected in the kidnapping and assault of a girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in 2021 today admitted their roles in the abduction, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Dylan Troy Jackson, 22, and co-defendant Kaylee Jade Jackson, 19, each pleaded guilty to kidnapping of an individual under 18. The defendants face a mandatory minimum 20 years to a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other sentencing factors. Sentencing was set for July 26 for Dylan Jackson and Aug. 3 for Kaylee Jackson. Both defendants were detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged that on Sept. 15, 2021, a group of individuals lured a 15-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe, out of her house in Wolf Point and kidnapped her. That evening, after telling Kaylee Jackson about how Jane Doe had wronged him, co-defendant Cheri Cruz Granbois offered to pay Kaylee Jackson to lure the victim from her house so she could be assaulted. Kaylee Jackson accepted the offer and accompanied Granbois and others, including Dylan Jackson, to Jane Doe’s home. Kaylee Jackson lured Jane Doe out of her house, and the situation escalated. Some of the individuals in the group assaulted the victim. When eyewitnesses yelled that they were going to call the police, some of individuals kidnapped Jane Doe, forcing her into a vehicle and driving to a vacant field where the assault continued. Dylan Jackson helped to seize and abduct the victim.

Co-defendants Patti Jo Annunciata Mail, Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird and Elmarie Amelia Weeks have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and are pending sentencing. Granbois has pleaded not guilty to charges and is pending trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wendy A. Johnson and Ryan G. Weldon are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Wolf Point Police Department.