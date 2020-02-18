BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two Veterans Affairs clinics will now bear the names of World War II veterans, Benjamin Steele and Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow.

The renaming came after legislation authored by U.S. Senator Steve Daines, U.S. Senator Jon Tester, and Congressman Greg Gianforte.

"It's so appropriate that we now have a facility that holds the names of Montana war heroes and its going to be a place where veterans can come and get healed," says Congressman Gianforte.

"It's such a great made in Montana story -- two Montana natives that went on and did heroic things in World War II," says Senator Daines.

"Now we have the opportunity to have two people that these buildings are named after, that were amazing people that did amazing work with their lives on Earth, and will continue to be remembered here," says Senator Tester.

Round Up, MT native and World War II veteran, Benjamin Steele, was a Bataan Death March survivor and prisoner of war. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Steele, who spoke at the renaming ceremony.

World War II veteran Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow was born on the Crow Indian Reservation and is the first member of his tribe to earn a Masters Degree. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service and is the last member of the Crow Tribe to become a War Chief.

Chairman Not Afraid says the ceremony was very special for the Medicine Crow family.

"The drum group... you could tell the room was just enticed and just in awe of it. It just really filled the room," says Chairman Not Afraid.