Two transported to hospital in ATV rollover near Ballantine

KULR (Billings)- Two individuals have been transported to the hospital after an ATV rollover at the intersection of W. Arrow Creek Rd. and E. Arrow Creek Rd.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trever Chase, both an adult male and male child sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Chase tells KULR-8 tells us that the smaller of the two ATV's pictured above turned abruptly in front of the larger ATV, causing it to roll.

Drugs or alcohol are not a suspected factor in this incident.