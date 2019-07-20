Two transported to hospital in a series of crashes on I-90

LAUREL, Mont. -- Multiple vehicle crashes on I-90 W in Laurel send two to the hospital and leave drivers at a near halt in traffic.

At approximately 4:30 Saturday afternoon, total of three collisions occurred within a half a mile from each other. Montana Highway Patrol says the first crash was a side-swipe when a driver was making a lane change and then crashed into the suburban in the next lane. There are no confirmed injuries in that incident.

Two secondary collisions occurred. Both of the crashes involved vehicles rear ending another vehicle as traffic slowed down.

In one of the secondary collisions, a semi-truck rear-ended another vehicle near Exit 437. The two drivers were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol, Laurel Fire, and Laurel Police are still working to clear the scene.