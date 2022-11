LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Two trailer homes started on fire and caused a wildfire on 9th Street Island Drive in Livingston Wednesday morning.

Danielle Babcox, spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District, told NonStop Local the the wind blew embers from the trailer home fires and caused a wildfire.

She said the wildfire is inside the trees, and the wind is not helping firefighters put out the fire.

No additional homes are threatened at this time.