Two teenage boys facing negligent homicide charges in the death of a photographer

Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with the death of a photographer last month in Ohio's Hockey Hills State Park.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Thursday and charged with reckless homicide in the death of 44-year-old Victoria Schafer.

Schafer was on the stairs near the park's Old Man's Cave around 5:30 pm on September 2nd when a section of falling tree struck her. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ODNR, investigators found evidence that suggested the falling section of tree was not a natural occurrence.

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office said detectives receives information about two teenage boys who may have been involved in the incident and that when investigators interviews the teens, they obtained a confession.

Because the suspects are juveniles, their names are not being released at this time. the teenagers are being held at a juvenile detention center.

ODNR is continuing to investigate the incident.