Two suspects in custody after chase in Billings

BILLINGS - Two people are now in custody after shots were fired in Billings Monday.

Undersheriff Bofto said authorities pursued two suspects after shots were reportedly fired in town. The suspects sped away from police in a truck.

A helicopter was also used to track down the suspect.

It is reported that the truck got stuck in the mud, and the two suspects fled on foot. Authorities said they were able to track them down on foot.

Bofto said the suspects were arrested and taken to jail.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.