BILLINGS, Mont. - Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 2400 block of Nikki Place Tuesday around 9:07 p.m.

According to a release from the Billings Police Department, the gunshots did not hit nor injure the 47-year-old male victim. BPD said they gathered information on two male shooting suspects and a vehicle description.

Officers located the vehicle at a home on the 700 block of Thicket Wednesday around 1 p.m. According to the release, officers were informed the two suspects were inside the home.

BPD said when officers made contact with the people inside the home, three people came out without incident; however, BPD said the two suspects ignored their commands to exit the home.

BPD SWAT team, Yellowstone County TRT, and BPD Crisis Negotiators arrived to the scene. The two suspects surrendered without additional incident and were arrested soon after 3 p.m.

Michael Torres, 28, from Billings, was arrested for assault with a weapon and other arrest warrants, and Chaz Wilks, 24, from Billings, was arrested for assault with a weapon, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and other arrest warrants.