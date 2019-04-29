Two students injured after pickup rear-ends school bus in Billings Heights

According to Sgt. Bret Becker with the Billings Police Department, authorities are investigating a pickup vs. school bus crash at the intersection of Bench Boulevard and Anchor Avenue in the Billings Heights.

According to Sgt. Becker, the school bus was carrying children from Skyview High School.

According to Sgt. Becker, the bus had its flashing lights on and was coming to a stop when it was rear-ended by the pickup.

Two children were transported via ambulance for minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup is being described as a 44-year-old Billings resident.

Alcohol is appearing to be a factor.

Other students who were on the bus were transferred to a different bus and will be dropped off about an hour later than normal.

The intersection of Bench Boulevard and Anchor Avenue is open at this time.

We will continue to update you with new information as it becomes available.