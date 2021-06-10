UPDATE: JUNE 10 AT 6:12 A.M.

Stillwater County, Mont. - The Stillwater Mine's corporate office has confirmed there was an incident at the mine.

Stillwater Mine Senior Vice President James Wellsted tells Montana Right Now two employees who were driving a Kubota crashed into a locomotive and were both killed.

"At Sibanye-Stillwater, the safety of our employees is are first, second and third priority and we value safety above all else," Wellsted said.

The incident is under investigation.

BILLINGS - The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirms there has been an accident at the Stillwater Mine located in the Beartooth Mountains.

SCSO could not release any information on the type of accident or if there were any injuries.

However, we have been seeing messages on social media of people calling for prayers for those impacted.

We are working to try and get additional information at this time.