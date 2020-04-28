Two shootings in two days

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Police Department is investigating two homicides occurring on Sunday night and Monday evening. Investigators say they do not believe the two shootings are related.

Billings Police detectives identify the victim of Sunday's shooting as 50-year-old Micah Aaron Myron, who suffered a gun shot wound to the head and died in the hospital. Neighbors in the area say they saw a bullet go through his head and hit the window behind him before hearing the suspect drive away in a vehicle. Investigators do not believe this is a random act of violence and no arrests have been made.

Fast forward to Monday evening, just after 5 p.m. -- another shooting. Billings police say they found 24-year-old Brett Ness lying face down in a driveway with a gun shot wound. Ness died in a local hospital. Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies have charged 18-year-old Raisha Blacksmith of Lodge Grass with obstruction of justice relating to the incident. She is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.