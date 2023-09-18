BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating two separate vehicle fire incidents in the downtown Billings area Sunday.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post they received reports of two vehicles on fire at the Senior high School Parking lot at around 7:37 p.m.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the two fires.

Not long after, BPD said they received another report of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot at Montana Avenue and North 31st Street at around 8:05 p.m.

BPD is working on developing leads for both incidents.