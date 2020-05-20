BILLINGS, Mont. -- At approximately 8:30 Tuesday night, first responders received a call about a climber who had fallen into Devil's Kitchen at Swords Park and sustained serious injuries.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson says there were three climbers repelling down the Rims. According to Johnson, after the first climber fell into Devil's Kitchen, the other two climbers went in to try and help. It was then that first responders arrived on scene and removed the climbers from Devil's Kitchen.

Johnson says the climber that was first to fall was transported to a local hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries while the other two climbers refused medical attention.

This was not the only rescue effort that Johnson would find himself at as about 30 minutes after, a separate rescue mission was taking place. Less than a mile away from Swords Park, rescue crews were attempting to retrieve a miniature schnauzer that had fallen into a crevice along the Rims.

Nancy Rupe is the owner of the miniature schnauzer and says Boone was being led by a 10-year-old when according to Rupe, the dog lost his footing, slipping out of it's leash and into the crevice. Rupe says emotions were high while rescue efforts took place. "Kids were very upset, we were all "what do we do, oh no." It was, it was scary and sad because you couldn't just jump down and grab him."

Rescue efforts took roughly two hours as crews were able to use a dog snare to safely remove Boone from the crevice. Boone sustained no injuries as Nancy says she is grateful for the rescue efforts from all parties involved. "Fire station 1 and 2, police officers were amazing. They stuck with it, tried everything they could think of and didn't give up. We really appreciate that."

With the two rescue efforts occurring almost simultaneously, Battalion Chief Johnson wants to remind folks to be aware of potential dangers when partaking in recreational activities.

"The weather's getting nicer, today we had two rescues, one victim, one animal. It just shows that the Rims are dangerous and please use caution when you're up here enjoying the beautiful rims."