BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews in Billings responded to two separate fires Friday afternoon.

An initial call reported a grass fire along railroad tracks near Moore Ln. and Laurel Rd. in Billings, when another report was made of smoke from another fire behind a hotel off Overland Ave. according to Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.

Resources were divided and crews were able to quickly get the fires under control.

About five acres were burned.

At this time, Bentz reports it is suspected the fires were started by a train.