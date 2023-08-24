News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A man and a woman accused in large-scale, multi-state drug investigation centered on the Crow Indian Reservation admitted to trafficking methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.

Darlon Richard Lefthand, 37, of Hardin, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute meth. Darlon Lefthand faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Darlon Lefthand was detained pending further proceedings.

Frederica Lefthand, 52, of Lodge Grass, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23 to possession with intent to distribute meth and to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Frederica Lefthand faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. The court set sentencing for Frederica Lefthand for Jan. 4, 2024 and ordered her detained pending further proceedings.

The court will determine any sentence for both defendants after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In court documents, the government alleged that federal law enforcement, in a collaborative effort with local and tribal law enforcement, investigated a large-scale, multi-state narcotics trafficking operation centered on multiple properties on the Crow Indian Reservation. The properties, including one known as Spear Siding, were a source of supply of meth for both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.

Darlon Lefthand is one of the individuals affiliated with the investigation. The government alleged that Darlon Lefthand would receive meth from these locations and would redistribute it. In September 2022, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of approximately one ounce of meth from Darlon Lefthand.

The government further alleged that Frederica Lefthand occupied the Spear Siding property and that she and other co-defendants stored meth on the property. The investigation determined that Frederica Lefthand was the source of supply for several co-defendants. In addition, law enforcement conducted two controlled purchases of meth from Frederica Lefthand in September 2022. On April 1, 2023, Frederica Lefthand was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and was found to be in possession of meth and a handgun. Frederica Lefthand admitted to selling meth to several individuals throughout the investigation. In addition, the government alleged that from June 2022 to February 2023, Frederica Lefthand made several wire transfers of money from drug transactions to an individual in Washington.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys are prosecuting the case. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI conducted the investigation.

