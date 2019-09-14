Two people, including child, shot while attending a pee-wee football game in Texas

Two people were injured in a shooting at a peewee football game in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 4 pm during a football game at Eastern Hills High School.

Police said a mother became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.

one woman was struck in the leg. A young girl was injured in her back.

Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say they have not located the shooter.