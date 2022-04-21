BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is reporting two people are in custody after a robbery.
The suspect entered Bottles and Shots on Grand Ave. and stole liquor, and when confronted outside, a male suspect reportedly said he had a gun.
The man then got into a car with a woman and drove away.
Both suspects have since been apprehended and taken into custody.
22-25168 1847 hrs Robbery 3925 Grand Botls @ Shots susp entered store and stole liquor. Susp was confronted outside the store and male susp stated he had a gun. Male susp got into pasg seat and female drove susp away. Both susp's were appreh and taken in to custody. Sgt. Reid— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 22, 2022