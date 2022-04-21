Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is reporting two people are in custody after a robbery.

The suspect entered Bottles and Shots on Grand Ave. and stole liquor, and when confronted outside, a male suspect reportedly said he had a gun.

The man then got into a car with a woman and drove away.

Both suspects have since been apprehended and taken into custody.

