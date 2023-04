BILLINGS, MT- Between 6 & 7 PM at Ace Hardware in Billings Heights, a male and female assaulted a store employee and stole store merchandise.

After assaulting the employee, and leaving the store with stolen tools the suspects left in a car. Which was found after a brief pursuit.

Both parties were taken into custody and are being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for robbery.

This is a developing story.