BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 3 in Billings Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, a 20-year-old man was leaving the rim viewing area and crashed into a 44-year-old woman going eastbound on Highway 3 at around 7:41 a.m.

Both people were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPD said traffic is moving but it is slowed down due to the crash.

Alcohol is considered a factor.