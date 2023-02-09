FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January.

The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23.

Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with deliberate homicide for Isaac’s death.

Jake Burghduff was arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, South Dakota, and was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was conducted by Department of Justice agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation. The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and determined the fire as arson then turned the case over to criminal investigators.