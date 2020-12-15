LAME DEER, MT - Two people died on Monday, December 14th after a head-on collision just west of Lame Deer.

Montana Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 3 in the afternoon, about 9 miles west of Lame Deer on highway 212 westbound.

Both lanes of traffic were blocked for hours.

Trooper Aaron Frievalds, a traffic homicide investigator, says a Pontiac van was traveling eastbound when it hit a patch of ice and swerved into the westbound traffic lane.

A GMC pick-up struck the Pontiac head on, and both occupants of the Pontiac were ejected and died on the scene.

The trooper says the driver was a 26-year-old man, and the passenger was a 24-year-old female, both from Lame Deer.

The occupants of the pick up were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

Trooper Frievalds says alcohol and weather conditions are suspected factors in the crash.

Traffic was blocked for at least five hours as investigators worked to clear the scene.

The identities of the crash victims have not yet been released.