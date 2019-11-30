Two out of three missing children found dead after their vehicle was swept away in floodwaters

In Arizona, two children have been found dead after their vehicle was swept away in a flooded creek.

Three children were first reported missing Friday after crews found a "military-type" vehicle submerged in a creek in Tonto Basin.

A 5-year-old and a second child were found dead today.

Crews are still searching for the third child.

The Gila County sheriff's office says crews responded to reports of a stuck RV with multiple people inside.

Six people, a man, woman and four children were located and airlifted from the creek when the vehicle was found.

The bodies of both children were found about three miles from that vehicle.

