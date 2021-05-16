Two officers shot in Chicago's West Side

Two police officers were shot and injured this morning in Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 local time, the officers approached an individual in a vacant lot who began shooting at the two.

One officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg and shoulder.

The officers were transported to the hospital and were later released.

The man who allegedly shot the two officers, a 45-year-old convicted felon was also shot. He too was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway.