BILLINGS - Two top nonprofit health care organizations signed a Letter of Intent to merge, bringing high-quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to patients in six states.

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health made the announcement Thursday they plan to merge.

In a release, Intermountain and SCL said together they will employ over 58,000 caregivers and run 33 hospitals. They will manage a total of 385 clinics in six states, Montana, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Kansas, offering health insurance to one million patients.

“We’re excited to merge with SCL Health to usher in a new frontier for the health of communities throughout the Intermountain West and beyond,” Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain, said in the release. “American healthcare needs to accelerate the evolution toward population health and value, and this merger will swiftly advance that cause across a broader geography. We’ll bring together the best practices of both organizations to do even more to enhance clinical excellence, transform the patient experience, and support healthy lives.”

“SCL Health and Intermountain are pursuing our merger from positions of strength,” Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health, said in the release. “We are two individually strong health systems that are seeking to increase care quality, accessibility, and affordability. We will advance our missions and better serve the entire region together.”

Intermountain and SCL said the organization will be called Intermountain Healthcare; however, SCL Health Catholic hospitals will keep their names and keep running under their current practices.

The two healthcare organizations, SCL as a faith-based model and Intermountain as a secular model, are merging together to provide high-quality and affordable care to a broader population.