BILLINGS, Mont. - Two new signal lights are coming to Billings this summer with other road improvement projects planned.

City Engineer Mac Fogelsong said the signal light at Grand Avenue and 32nd St W should be up and running in the next couple of weeks.

"The reason we did that intersection: it was our number one ranked injury crash location," he said. "So, that's the reason for the signal that's going in there."

"We look at a three-year period," he added. "And I believe that one had seven, and we call them, 'serious injury crashes' within a three-year period."

Fogelsong said developments around the intersection helped pay for the new signal light.

"Usually, those kinds of developments are paying proportionate share for some of the improvements," he said. "For example, at Grand and 32nd, going back to the traffic signal there, a portion of that is funded through some of the adjacent development projects as they come through. So, it's not entirely city funded."

Fogelsong said another signal light is planned for Grand Avenue and 48th Street W (near Grace Montessori Academy). He said that signal light is planned for late summer. It is a joint project between the City of Billings and Yellowstone County.

"We look periodically, every five years, around the city and gather a list of potential intersections that have traffic mitigation," he said. "And then, we rank those. And one of the criteria that pushes those to the top of the list is if we see injury crash trends."

Fogelsong said drivers will also see crews out doing chip sealing in the following three areas this summer: